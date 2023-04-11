2 additional overdoses reported in Mat-Su over the weekend

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers are warning residents in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough to take extra caution amidst an uptick in overdoses being reported by authorities.

On Friday, AST released a public safety alert after three people died in a 24-hour period on April 6 and 7. While not yet confirmed by toxicology results, through information gathered during preliminary investigations, troopers do believe the overdoses were caused by fentanyl.

Communications director for AST Austin McDaniel said the number of reported deaths in such a short time frame is what triggered troopers to release the safety alert.

“Seeing one a week is not uncommon, but seeing three within a 24-hour period — that was very alarming to us,” McDaniel said.

Two additional overdoses in the Mat-Su have now been reported since the alert went out.

The alert put out by AST on April 7 encouraged residents to obtain a free Naloxone kit through the Alaska Department of Health’s Project Hope initiative. Naloxone is a medicine that can potentially reverse an opioid overdose administered through a nasal spray.

Kurt Hoenack, a client navigator for MyHouse in Wasilla — a Project Hope partner — has trained over 100 people on how to administer Naloxone. While he’s grateful the state has recognized the need for overdose rescue kits, he said the recent uptick shines a spotlight on a larger issue in terms of addressing addiction.

“We’re administering Naloxone and the fentanyl test strips, but that’s really a stopgap for long-term recovery,” Hoenack said. “We have to fundamentally look at some big cultural changes to address why people are seeking to use opioids to begin with.”

Hoenack believes the needs of mental health care are being met and that people are seeking relief from psychological pain as well as physical.

Back in October, Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced House Bill 66. If passed, the measure would require longer prison sentences for drug dealers and drug manufacturers connected to overdose deaths. It was recently passed by the House Judiciary Committee.

AST said they are currently investigating the source of the suspected fentanyl circulating the valley, and ask anyone with information about drug trafficking in the area to either call troopers at (907) 352-5401, or submit a tip through the AKtips platform to remain anonymous.

Anyone interested in obtaining a free Naloxone kit through the Dept. of Health can view a list of partnering organizations on their website. If someone is unable to visit a distributing location, they can alternatively take response training online and have the kit mailed directly.

