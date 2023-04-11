Anchorage Assembly to vote on resolution to close shelter at Sullivan Arena

The Anchorage Assembly will vote on Tuesday whether to close the Sullivan Arena as a homeless shelter on April 30
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:56 PM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Assembly members are getting set to vote on a resolution on Tuesday evening that would close the Sullivan Arena as a homeless shelter on April 30. It’s a move that has some people questioning whether the neighborhood is ready for ot.

Joe Wood lives in a house directly across the street from the arena’s front entrance. He said crime and other issues have increased since the Sullivan transitioned to a shelter.

“On a daily basis, 24 hours a day we deal with yelling and screaming,” Wood said. They’re throwing bottles and cans in our yard, you know, you’ve got to pick up needles.”

Wood is fed up. He said the neighborhood doesn’t get the help it deserves.

“And we call the police they do nothing about it. And we call the assembly, and they do nothing about it, and we’re tired,” Wood said.

James Thornton is a Fairview businessman and a member of the Fairview Community Council. He said many in the community are concerned about what will happen when the Sullivan closes its doors to the roughly 400 people who are staying there now.

“The neighborhood is worried that we might see increasing impacts if people are just released into the streets, into the woods,” said Thornton. “A lot of people are really concerned that things will just get worse.”

Despite an assembly appropriation that increased police patrols in the area, Thornton said it’s still not enough. Thornton said they’ve asked both the assembly and the Mayor’s office for more services and more security for the neighborhood.

Assembly member Felix Rivera said low temperatures and snow on the ground could push the Sullivan Arena to stay open past April 30. He said right now there is no specific plan for where people can go to seek shelter once it does close, but that topic will also be discussed at Tuesday night’s meeting.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Municipality and Alaska snow removal crews hope to have roads, streets, and sidewalks mainly...
Anchorage reaches 100″ of snow for season, experiences coldest Easter on record
Alaska State Troopers
Soldotna man sentenced to almost 31 years for fatal 2021 DUI
FILE - Virginia State Police said a trooper spotted a Jeep Cherokee associated with the...
Alleged abduction victim dies after shootout with police
Hiker airlifted from Mile High Trailhead in Eagle River
1 person airlifted from Eagle River trailhead after sledding crash
A moose wandered into a Providence hospital lobby in Anchorage on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
‘What’s the code for this?’ Moose wanders into Providence hospital lobby in Anchorage

Latest News

The Anchorage assembly will vote Tuesday on whether to close the Sullivan Arena as a homeless...
Anchorage Assembly Members will vote on when to close the Sullivan Arena as a homeless shelter
A student at Anchorage’s Central Middle School was arrested on Monday for bringing a handgun to...
Central Middle School student accused of bringing handgun to school
Nine thousand eggs were prepared for the event and placed all over the park for children to...
Easter egg hunt thrills kids at Eagle River Lions Club
FastCast April 10, 2023