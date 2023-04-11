Anchorage Assembly to vote on resolution to close shelter at Sullivan Arena

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Assembly members are getting set to vote on a resolution on Tuesday evening that would close the Sullivan Arena as a homeless shelter on April 30. It’s a move that has some people questioning whether the neighborhood is ready for ot.

Joe Wood lives in a house directly across the street from the arena’s front entrance. He said crime and other issues have increased since the Sullivan transitioned to a shelter.

“On a daily basis, 24 hours a day we deal with yelling and screaming,” Wood said. They’re throwing bottles and cans in our yard, you know, you’ve got to pick up needles.”

Wood is fed up. He said the neighborhood doesn’t get the help it deserves.

“And we call the police they do nothing about it. And we call the assembly, and they do nothing about it, and we’re tired,” Wood said.

James Thornton is a Fairview businessman and a member of the Fairview Community Council. He said many in the community are concerned about what will happen when the Sullivan closes its doors to the roughly 400 people who are staying there now.

“The neighborhood is worried that we might see increasing impacts if people are just released into the streets, into the woods,” said Thornton. “A lot of people are really concerned that things will just get worse.”

Despite an assembly appropriation that increased police patrols in the area, Thornton said it’s still not enough. Thornton said they’ve asked both the assembly and the Mayor’s office for more services and more security for the neighborhood.

Assembly member Felix Rivera said low temperatures and snow on the ground could push the Sullivan Arena to stay open past April 30. He said right now there is no specific plan for where people can go to seek shelter once it does close, but that topic will also be discussed at Tuesday night’s meeting.

