Anchorage street maintenance crews plow through April snow, coldest Easter on record

It was the coldest Easter Sunday on record in Anchorage amid late-season snowfall and lingering cold temperatures into Monday. Major Anchorage area roadways were in good shape as of Monday afternoon, according to Justin Shelby, the Public Facilities Administrative Operations Manager for Alaska Department of Transportation’s central region.

3:04 “The highways and major roadways have been cleared at this point, so, Glenn Highway, Seward Highway, Minnesota, Tudor and C Street have been cleared and crews are working on clearing the other major roadways before moving onto the smaller roads,” Shelby said.

Street sweeping was supposed to start this week, said Paul VanLandingham, the municipality’s street and street light maintenance manager. That’s been delayed as street sweeping goals will likely be met two weeks ahead for the season, VanLandingham said. The extra snow is not impacting the city’s snow removal budget, he said.

1:40 “Morale has been high,” VanLandingham said. “The guys and gals who have been working this have done a good job. They could’ve got discouraged on what was happening all winter but everyone stayed on top of things.”

Despite the weather, VanLandingham is proud of the work his team has accomplished for the residents of Anchorage.

“We did good job with what was handed to us. Everyone is just chompin’ at the bit to get sweeping, because with sweeping comes summer operations and we can park all of our winter stuff — and review what went good and what went bad this last winter and look towards the future,” VanLandingham said.

Neither Anchorage municipality or state DOT crews are transporting the fresh snow to snow hold locations. Both entities say they’re relying on warming temperatures to address the issue.

