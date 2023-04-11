Fairbanks police investigating death of man on South Cushman Street

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A 35-year-old man was killed in Fairbanks over the weekend, police report.

According to a press release from the Fairbanks Police Department, officers were called around 7 p.m. Sunday to the area around the Alaska Motel located on South Cushman Street due to reports that someone had been shot outside the motel.

Officers found the victim, Lawrence Scott McMullen, with a gunshot wound and took him to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Fairbanks Police request that anyone with information regarding McMullen’s death contact FPD detectives at fpdinvestigations@fairbanks.us or 907-450-6550.

