Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders

Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two separate murders. The suspect, who has Down syndrome, pleaded not guilty.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By WLS Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:54 PM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A Chicago man with Down syndrome is being held without bail after he was charged in two separate murders.

Nicholas Samudio, 22, was in court Monday for an arraignment hearing on charges in two separate murders. The suspect, who has Down syndrome, pleaded not guilty.

Police say Samudio shot and killed a 28-year-old driver on Feb. 16 on Interstate-55 near Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood.

At the time, the victim, Humberto Marin-Garcia, was driving a vehicle with his pregnant wife and two young children when it was hit by gunfire. The wife was able to stop the car but realized her husband was no longer breathing. She and the kids were not hurt.

Then, 10 days later, authorities say Samudio fatally shot another man in the North Lawndale neighborhood. That’s when police arrested him. A second suspect, Moses Maldonado, is also facing murder charges in the killing.

Prosecutors have not revealed a motive in either case.

Samudio is being held without bail.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Municipality and Alaska snow removal crews hope to have roads, streets, and sidewalks mainly...
Anchorage reaches 100″ of snow for season, experiences coldest Easter on record
Alaska State Troopers
Soldotna man sentenced to almost 31 years for fatal 2021 DUI
FILE - Virginia State Police said a trooper spotted a Jeep Cherokee associated with the...
Alleged abduction victim dies after shootout with police
Hiker airlifted from Mile High Trailhead in Eagle River
1 person airlifted from Eagle River trailhead after sledding crash
A moose wandered into a Providence hospital lobby in Anchorage on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
‘What’s the code for this?’ Moose wanders into Providence hospital lobby in Anchorage

Latest News

The recently reported overdoses are suspected to be caused by fentanyl circulating in the...
2 additional overdoses reported in Mat-Su over the weekend
MF- Anchorage Snow 04-10-23
Spring snow adds to record levels
The recently reported overdoses is suspected to be caused by fentanyl circulating in the...
2 additional overdoses reported in Mat-Su over the weekend
MF- Anchorage Snow 04-10-23
Spring snow adds to record levels