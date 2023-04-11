One more round of snow before a warming trend takes shape

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All is quiet this morning across Southcentral Alaska as cloudy skies have kept temperatures in the low to mid-20s through the night. Despite the chilly weather we’ve been dealing with, a slow warming trend will build through much of the state through the weekend.

Here’s a look at the week ahead for much of the state:

Southeast:

A mostly sunny and mild day will be on tap for the Panhandle, with increasing clouds into the evening. While it will be quiet today, we’ll see some breezy winds up to 30 mph, with the highest winds impacting the Taiya Inlet and Lynn Canal. Temperatures today will warm quite nicely into the 40s, with some locations managing to top out near 50. While we do stay on the drier side today, widespread rain and areas of wintry mix return tonight through the rest of the week. Expect daily highs to briefly cool down tomorrow, before a warming trend brings highs back near 50 into next week.

Southcentral:

While we’ll see fairly dry conditions today, building clouds from the west will bring our next chance of snow. Most of the snow through the day will stay over Bristol Bay and the Kuskokwim Delta before spreading eastwards. We’ll begin to see snow spread through Southcentral into the afternoon hours, with the greatest concentration of snow building into the northern Susitna Valley. A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of the Susitna Valley, mainly north of Willow. It’s here where 4 to 8 inches of snow is possible into Wednesday morning, with up to a foot near the foothills of the Talkeetna Mountains. The only challenge through the day will be our winds, which are set to increase into the night.

Southeasterly winds will pump in plenty of additional moisture to Southcentral, but these winds will eat away at most of the snow for Anchorage, southern parts of the Valley and through parts of the Kenai Peninsula. It’s here where we’ll still see the potential for light snow, but our accumulation will differ greatly from surrounding areas. It’s possible that these select locations see up to an inch of snow, if not slightly more.

The snow is set to taper off Wednesday, and then we’ll see a slow warming trend bring highs back near 40 through the rest of the week.

Southwest/Western Alaska/Aleutians:

Breezy to gusty winds will impact the region, due to an area of low pressure over the far western Bering Sea. This area of low pressure will lead to winds gusting as high as 50 mph through the Aleutians, with lower wind speeds elsewhere. Isolated to scattered areas of wintry mix will impact the island chain, while inland areas of Southwest and Western Alaska hold onto a chance for snow and breezy winds. Highs the rest of the week will slowly warm, although still staying below average through the end of the week.

North Slope/Interior:

Cold conditions continue for much of the Interior and North Slope region. While the coldest air will stay near the Slope, with winds chills as low as 40 below, the Interior region will see a slow warming trend. Temperatures today will still remain pretty chilly, with a chance for some snow into the evening hours. Winter weather advisories have been issued for parts of the Interior, with a slow warming trend arriving through the rest of the week.

While parts of the state are set to see warmer conditions, the overall trend suggests that as a whole the state will continue to see below-average temperatures through the next 1 to 2 weeks.

Have a wonderful and safe Tuesday!

