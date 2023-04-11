Parents track down suspect who stole car with baby in the back seat

By FOX 12 Staff, Soyoung Kim and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:57 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - A Washington state couple tracked down and detained a man after he allegedly stole their car with their baby in the back seat. The suspect is now facing charges.

The baby’s father, identified only as John, described the scary moments just before 8 a.m. Saturday when his 1-month-old son was kidnapped by a carjacker just a few feet away from where he was standing.

“He opens my car door, and I say, ‘My son’s in there,’” John told KPTV. “‘Please. My son’s in there. Give me my son back. You can have my car. Just give me my son back.’”

John and his wife, Ashley, own Happy Juice Coffee Shop and Smoothie Bar in Vancouver, Washington. They say they were setting up their food cart when the suspect jumped into their car and drove off with their baby boy still inside.

Jovie Smith, a barista for the couple’s shop, said it was like a scene out of a movie.

“It makes me emotional just thinking about it,” Smith said. “Hearing Ashley scream for her baby. You see it in movies all the time, and you never think it’s ever going to happen to you.”

Clark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were able to locate the car with the child still inside and unharmed. The suspect was gone.

Then, later that day, the parents said they received an alert.

“We noticed he had created transactions at Victoria’s Secret and then Foot Locker,” John said.

John said they found the suspect at Vancouver Mall and held him long enough for police to arrive.

“I was able to spot him up in the JC Penney department store,” John said. “He turned around to start running away. At that point, I just detained him as needed.”

Authorities arrested the suspect, identified as Mario Andrews. He is facing charges that include theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree kidnapping and reckless endangerment.

The baby’s family said they’re so grateful to their community and law enforcement for helping to bring their son back safely.

“Definitely, there’s a more deeper feeling of gratitude, that’s for sure,” John said.

Andrews also faces charges from a previous case that include possession of a stolen vehicle and attempt to elude.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Municipality and Alaska snow removal crews hope to have roads, streets, and sidewalks mainly...
Anchorage reaches 100″ of snow for season, experiences coldest Easter on record
Alaska State Troopers
Soldotna man sentenced to almost 31 years for fatal 2021 DUI
FILE - Virginia State Police said a trooper spotted a Jeep Cherokee associated with the...
Alleged abduction victim dies after shootout with police
Hiker airlifted from Mile High Trailhead in Eagle River
1 person airlifted from Eagle River trailhead after sledding crash
A moose wandered into a Providence hospital lobby in Anchorage on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
‘What’s the code for this?’ Moose wanders into Providence hospital lobby in Anchorage

Latest News

Record-breaking cold and chart-topping snow stops spring and summer transitions for road...
Record-breaking cold and chart-topping snow stops spring and summer transitions for road clearing crews
Snow clearing crews are outside in full force after the latest snowfall in Anchorage.
Anchorage street maintenance crews plow through April snow, coldest Easter on record
Alaska salmon (File)
Tribal organizations file lawsuit alleging NOAA fisheries use outdated data, harming subsistence fishing
The two organizations represent nearly a hundred tribes in Alaska, and are suing the federal...
Tribal organizations file lawsuit alleging NOAA fisheries use outdated data, harming subsistence fishing
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has apologized after a video showing him kissing a...
Dalai Lama apologizes after child kissing video prompts outrage