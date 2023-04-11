Spring snow adds to record levels

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage saw the snow start on Saturday and continue through Easter Sunday and Monday. The daily record for Anchorage for April 10th was set at 4.1 inches, breaking the old record of 2 inches from 1988.

Anchorage has seen 104.6 inches of snow for the season and it is likely to see a few more through the early part of the week. We are currently in 7th place for snowiest winters. The all-time record is 134.5 inches from the winter of 2011-2012.

Cold air remains over the northern half of the state. Below zero lows will be common.

Hot spot was Atka with a high of 50 degrees. Temperatures dropped to 34 below zero in Noatak for the cold spot in the state.

