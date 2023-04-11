Tribal organizations file lawsuit alleging NOAA fisheries use outdated data, harming subsistence fishing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Association of Village Council Presidents and the Tanana Chiefs Conference have filed a lawsuit against the National Marine Fisheries Service in U.S. District Court to protect subsistence fishing rights.

The two organizations represent nearly a hundred tribes in Alaska, and are suing the federal government in order to protect their rights to subsistence fishing. The nonprofit EarthJustice is representing the Tribal organizations.

“It’s challenging the National Marine Fisheries Service’s recent decision adopting the catch limits for the Bering Sea groundfish fisheries,” EarthJustice senior attorney Kate Glover said.

The lawsuit alleges that NOAA fisheries have been using outdated environmental studies when setting groundfish catch limits for the Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands.

“That plan — and the environmental analysis that supports that plan — are severely outdated, they are nearly two decades old at this point,” Glover said.

The lawsuit is asking the court to require the National Marines Fisheries Services to take another look at its plan for groundfish fisheries management, and alleges that the agency has failed to consider monumental changes that have occurred in the ecosystems. The tribal organizations say this has negatively impacted Alaska Native peoples who depend on salmon from those regions.

“Food security means having reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food. For the last three years, I have received almost daily phone calls and emails from elders, grandmothers, parents, and Tribal leaders all telling me that people are not secure,” Association of Village Council Presidents CEO Vivian Korthuis said.

“They don’t have enough fish to feed their families. Their freezers are empty. The fisheries management decisions that are being made have an impact on each individual family in the Y-K delta who lives a Subsistence Way of Life. AVCP will continue to fight to protect our Way of Life for our tribes and for our future generations,” Korthuis said.

AVCP’s general counsel Joy Anderson emphasized the effects of the salmon crash in the region — which is now in the fourth year of decline.

“In the last 10 years, the restriction on subsistence fishers have increased more and more. Then starting in 2020 and continuing into 2021, those restrictions have gotten really harsh and at this point, families aren’t able to fish for salmon at all,” Anderson said.

“I think what we see in the current management is the prioritization of profits over people, over subsistence needs, and that what’s led to this crash of salmon and the disastrous effects that it’s had on Western Alaska,” Glover said.

The last few decades have seen dramatic upheaval in the Bering Sea, including massive loss of sea ice and warming ocean temperatures that have caused shifts in the abundance and distribution of different species. The result is increased mortality among whale populations and massive bird die-offs, among other changes that have caused cascading effects across the ecosystems in the region.

“It’s pretty well known to folks in Alaska — an ongoing, just catastrophic, salmon decline in Western and Interior Alaska that has led to disaster declarations and a cultural and food security crisis for the people of Yukon and Kuskokwim region,” Glover said.

Some claim that NMFS has been failing to manage the natural resources that they are meant to protect. The AVCP has committed to advocating for protecting the Bering Sea and its resources.

“While these discussions are helpful, the next fishing season follows the most detrimental subsistence fishing season on record for interior Alaskans, who are already suffering and cannot face another season without fish,” Tanana Chiefs Conference chief chairman and CEO Brian Ridley said. “Our people need immediate action: on behalf of our salmon, on behalf of the tens of thousands of people who subsist on salmon year-round, on behalf of our culture, and on behalf of our ecosystems.”

National Marines Fisheries Service, or NOAA Fisheries, said in reply to a request for comment that they were unable to comment on matters of litigation.

