Anchorage snow is costly for some businesses and a boon for others

Anchorage plow businesses are benefiting from a snowy winter
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This winter has been an expensive one for many Anchorage business owners. With over 100 inches of snow recorded for the season, snow plowing and hauling have been big budget items. Tori Roberts, co-owner of Barbara’s School of Dance, in Midtown, said her company has spent about $6,000 to haul and remove snow this winter, which doesn’t include shoveling their roof.

“We’ve had the snow removed or the lot sanded 45 times this year, which is a lot of times,” she said.

But while many businesses are spending more, others are earning more from the wintery weather.

Mike Anderson owns Alaska Premier Services, a company that runs six plow trucks and employs about 10 people in the winter. Anderson said they’ve been booked since December which he called a welcome change from years past.

“A couple years ago we had a few rough seasons and that really put a strain on plow companies, so this year has definitely been a boon for it,” Anderson said.

Anderson said the business is generally “feast or famine” but this year the hauling side of his business has doubled and things like clearing driveways and parking lots are up 50%. He said similar businesses are experiencing the same thing.

But despite the profitable year, Anderson said both he and his employees are looking for a break. The company is ready to transition into lawn care and many Anchorage residents no doubt feel the same.

