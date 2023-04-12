April weather mash-up of winter and spring

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The below-normal temperatures in Anchorage and Southcentral will be changing — and many people will be happy with the warming temperatures and decreasing snow.

Anchorage has seen below-normal to well-below-normal temperatures most of the month. The 40s will return for daytime highs this weekend and next week.

In the meantime, active weather stretches from the Southwest to the Interior to the border with Canada to the Northwest. Winter weather advisories for snow and blowing snow are in effect from the Yukon delta to the Tanana-Yukon uplands. Interior locations could see 3 to 6 inches, the upper Kuskokwim, 6-10 inches, and up to 3 inches over the Yukon delta.

Snow is falling in the Susitna Valley, where some areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Four to 8 — even as much as 12 — inches of snow is possible overnight through Wednesday morning. Hatcher Pass and Whittier are also likely to see heavy wet snow.

Western coast and areas immediately inland will get sunshine with a side of wind chills to 40 below around Nome.

Kenai Peninsula communities on the west side will see just light snow first half of the day, and then clearing. Prince William Sound will take longer to clear, seeing improvement by Thursday.

Hot spot went to a triad of communities in Southeast — Sitka, Hoonah and Ketchikan all with a high of 48 degrees. Temperatures dropped to 39 below zero in Selawik, in northwest Alaska, for the cold spot in the state.

