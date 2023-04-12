Assembly passes proposal to close city emergency shelters by end of month

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A resolution that would close all emergency homeless shelters in the city was unanimously passed by the Anchorage Assembly Tuesday night, an approval that includes the nearly 400-bed Sullivan Arena and would affect homeless individuals and families seeking shelter around town.

The resolution mandated that all remaining emergency shelters will close by April 30, including the Alex Hotel and Suites and the Aviator Hotel downtown.

The proposal on the table Tuesday night adopts a demobilization plan for all of the remaining emergency shelter locations provided by the municipality during the 2022-2023 winter season.

Assembly members all had different ideas of how to help homelessness in Anchorage, but they all want to see action too.

“I don’t see any way that we will mitigate 100% of this issue,” said Midtown representative Felix Rivera. “Whether it is May 1 or June 1, eventually we will have to face the fact that there will be an increase in the number of unsheltered individuals in the community, and I will do everything I can with my colleagues and the administration to prepare for that.”

North Anchorage representative Daniel Volland warned those in attendance that while closing emergency shelters was pertinent, figuring out other working options is just as crucial.

“I’m cognizant that we have a working deadline here and we don’t want to be back in the same place that are we are now come next winter,” Volland said.

While the path forward isn’t yet clear, members agree that there is a lot to be done in the course of the next couple of months to help those in need and eventually form permanent shelter options.

“Even if it’s the wrong decision, if it’s a step forward, we’re going to learn and solve the problem,” South Anchorage representative Randy Sulte said. “(If) we realize it’s the wrong thing, we’ll adjust and adapt. But we’ve been studying this problem for three years and we are not getting anywhere.”

Currently, there is no specific plan for where the roughly 400 individuals at the Sullivan Arena — as well as the individuals at the other two shelter locations — will go.

Right now, a variety of different options are being considered.

“A lot of the job is going to be prioritizing what’s realistic for us to stand up, what can we do in the short term, and then looking at the funding, right?” Rivera said. “Are some of these options way too expensive?”

Alaska’s News Source reached out to the office of Mayor Dave Bronson. No comment was issued at the time of publication.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.