Helzer confirmed as municipal attorney

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly confirmed Anne Helzer as the latest municipal attorney Tuesday night in a unanimous vote.

Helzer becomes the third person to serve as Anchorage’s municipal attorney under Mayor Dave Bronson, following Blair Christensen, who resigned from the position in late January, and Patrick Bergt.

Helzer was the Alaska Public Offices Commission Chair prior to being nominated by Bronson for the role as acting municipal attorney in February.

Bronson had nominated current acting chief of staff Mario Bird last September for the municipal attorney position but the Anchorage Assembly rejected it. Bird took over as acting chief of staff for Bronson last week, and had a few things to say about Helzer at Tuesday’s meeting.

“I think we can all agree that Anne has worked incredibly hard to get up to speed and familiar with the issues our city is facing,” Bird said. “She’s providing a stabilizing force for the administration and the city.”

Thank you to the entire Assembly who voted tonight to unanimously confirm Anne Helzer as Municipal Attorney. I have full confidence in Anne’s ability to lead our legal department & ensure Anchorage’s laws are upheld to the fullest extent.



Congratulations Anne! #anchorage pic.twitter.com/3bwTcAuMQ0 — Mayor Dave Bronson (@mayor_bronson) April 12, 2023

According to the Helzer Law, LLC website, Helzer was born in New York City and raised in New York state. She began her private practice in Anchorage in 2011 and has litigated numerous legal topics.

Helzer has called Anchorage home for at least 15 years, according to the mayor’s office, and has served on APOC for five years.

