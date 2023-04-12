Helzer confirmed as municipal attorney

FastCast digital headlines for Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:51 AM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly confirmed Anne Helzer as the latest municipal attorney Tuesday night in a unanimous vote.

Helzer becomes the third person to serve as Anchorage’s municipal attorney under Mayor Dave Bronson, following Blair Christensen, who resigned from the position in late January, and Patrick Bergt.

Helzer was the Alaska Public Offices Commission Chair prior to being nominated by Bronson for the role as acting municipal attorney in February.

Bronson had nominated current acting chief of staff Mario Bird last September for the municipal attorney position but the Anchorage Assembly rejected it. Bird took over as acting chief of staff for Bronson last week, and had a few things to say about Helzer at Tuesday’s meeting.

“I think we can all agree that Anne has worked incredibly hard to get up to speed and familiar with the issues our city is facing,” Bird said. “She’s providing a stabilizing force for the administration and the city.”

According to the Helzer Law, LLC website, Helzer was born in New York City and raised in New York state. She began her private practice in Anchorage in 2011 and has litigated numerous legal topics.

Helzer has called Anchorage home for at least 15 years, according to the mayor’s office, and has served on APOC for five years.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Early spring, especially April and May, tends to be when the Alaska Department of Fish and Game...
Being bear aware: Anchorage bears begin emerging after hibernation
A student at Anchorage’s Central Middle School was arrested on Monday for bringing a handgun to...
Central Middle School student accused of bringing handgun to school
The Anchorage Assembly will vote Tuesday on a date to close the Sullivan Arena as a homeless...
Anchorage Assembly to vote on resolution to close shelter at Sullivan Arena
MF- Anchorage Snow 04-10-23
Spring snow adds to record levels

Latest News

FastCast April 12, 2023
Assembly passes proposal to close municipal emergency shelters by end of month
Assembly passes proposal to close city emergency shelters by end of month
Assembly passes proposal to close municipal emergency shelters by end of month
Assembly passes proposal to close municipal emergency shelters by end of month
A photo of COVID-19 testing, taken in New York on April 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
What the end of the COVID-19 national emergency means for Alaskans