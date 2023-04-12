Morning light snow to afternoon scattered snow showers across Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage and Southcentral Alaska is seeing light snow and snow showers for the fifth consecutive day.

Snow has fallen in Anchorage for eight days so far this April, totaling 8.9 inches at the National Weather Service office at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. That’s five inches above our 30-year (1990-2020) normal of 4″. The Bowl may see up to an inch of accumulation by the end of Wednesday, just enough to coat the roads once again, making them slick and slippery, especially in those typical spots — neighborhoods, secondary roads, on-and-off ramps, bridges and overpasses.

Unfortunately, scattered snow showers are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday as additional waves of low pressure continue to move into the region as the jetstream remains active over the southern part of the state through the end of the week. Southwest and Interior Alaska will also see scattered snow showers with some minor accumulations through at least Thursday. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for much of the Interior, with the latest expiring Thursday at noon over the upper Tanana region where 6 to 10 inches of snow may accumulate.

Across the northern and western one-third of the state (think of a diagonal line going from Nome to Deadhorse), the same high pressure area that brought record cold high temperatures this past weekend to a few locations keeps giving the gift of bitterly cold temperatures with dangerously low wind chill values that resemble January rather than mid-April. A reminder, that’s with full sunshine for much of the area. Remarkable! Or as Spock would say, “Fascinating!”

Nevertheless, a winter weather advisory has been issued as those “feels like” temperatures will drop as low as negative-50 below, especially during the overnight and early morning hours. The good news is that temperatures have been slowly warming since the weekend, and today is no exception as afternoon high temperatures range from the single digits below zero along the Beaufort Sea coast to upper single digits above zero to the lower Yukon.

The Aleutians and Southeast Alaska will be the “warm” spots on Wednesday as highs reach the lower 40s. It won’t be pretty though as clouds and areas of rain and snow will be widespread.

Continue to think warm thoughts these next few days. Remember, the sun does win out, eventually, even if only for a few months. Sunny skies return to Anchorage this weekend with temperatures inching back up into the 40s, which will be much closer to normal. Also, Anchorage sees 14 hours and 27 minutes of daylight on Wednesday, with 15 hours occurring on Tuesday, April 18. Now there’s something to “brighten up” Tax Day this year.

Gotta stay positive. :-) Enjoy your Wednesday.

