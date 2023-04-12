Murkowski joins U.S. Senate delegation in overseas trip to meet Ukrainian president

KYIV, Ukraine (KTUU) - Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski was joined by senators, an astronaut and a country music star Wednesday on an overseas trip to meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy and several other Ukrainian leaders met with Murkowski, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and country music singer Brad Paisley.

Paisley is from West Virginia was invited by Manchin to represent UNITED24, an organization with ties to resources and information on Ukraine that was built to attract help for the Eastern European country following an invasion by Russia in Feb. 2022.

Kelly is a U.S. senator, as well as a former U.S. Navy captain and NASA astronaut who spent considerable time on the International Space Station.

The quartet met with Zelenskyy to discuss efforts between the two countries to boost “military readiness, energy security, accountability of foreign assistance, and the rebuild of Ukraine.”

“For more than a year, the people of Ukraine have stood against the unspeakable atrocities unleashed against them by Vladimir Putin,” Murkowski said at a press conference in the Ukrainian capital city. “Ukraine is an inspiration to the world, and it was an honor to meet with President Zelenskyy to reiterate our unwavering bipartisan support for their sovereignty and fledgling democracy.

“Despite the incredible hardships the Ukrainian people are enduring, they continue to show there are few things more powerful than a democracy fueled by unity and hope. As I return home, I’m more thankful than ever for the blessings of our American democracy, and more committed than ever to ensuring that Congress provides the assistance that Ukraine needs.”

Murkowski said the trip was a bipartisan effort to extend a hand to Zelenskyy and affirm the United State’s commitment to helping them defend their country against Russian military forces.

Paisley commended Zelenskyy’s efforts to keep the spirits of his county up as they fight against Russia’s military.

“I think as Americans, it’s one of the most inspiring things I’ve ever seen,” he said.

