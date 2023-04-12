‘Paul was home:’ Fallen solider’s remains to be buried 56 years after death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A reunion over 50 years in the making will take place Friday in Mabton, Washington.

Fifty-six years after dying during the last day of his third mission in Vietnam, Lt. Paul Charvet will finally be laid to rest in their family plot in the Mabton Cemetary next to his mother, Anchorage’s Blanche Charvet.

“We had closure before on his death. But to have him here now and to be able to put him with the family, that’s really special. That’s really special,” said Lorraine Charvet, Paul’s younger sister.

On March 21, 1967, Paul was flying over North Vietnam when visual contact his plane was lost. A decade later, in 1977, he was removed from the missing in action list and presumed killed in action.

For over half a century, Blanche would receive yearly updates from the U.S. Navy regarding their search and investigation for Paul. Then finally, a clue popped up in 2020.

“He wrote a letter to my mom saying, ‘I think we have found your son,’” Charvet said. “And I mean, look at it, 54 years and they finally found them.”

In 2020, the government of Vietnam turned over what was believed to be Paul’s remains. Then, in March 2021, scientists with the DPAA, the defense prisoner of war and missing in action accounting agency, were able to make a positive identification. After a decades-long search, Paul was finally home.

“For me, it felt like it was a closure: Paul was home,” Charvet said. “Never thought that it would happen.”

During Paul’s years of service, he participated in 147 combat missions, raking up 533 combat hours. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Purple Heart and numerous Air Medals.

“(Our mom) would be ecstatic,” Charvet said. “She would be in tears. And she would be so happy that we were all together and that she was going to be there with Paul.”

