President Biden ends COVID-19 national emergency, what this means for Alaskans

The Alaska Department of Health is viewing this as a gradual rollback of COVID-19 as a national emergency.
By Joe Cadotte
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - President Joe Biden signed a congressional resolution, Monday, ending COVID-19 as a national emergency. From a local health perspective, this is sort of ending things. The Alaska Department of Health is viewing this as a gradual rollback of COVID-19 as a national emergency.

“The pandemic isn’t over,” said Coleman Cutchins, a pharmacist with the Alaska Department of Health. “Yesterday, what happened is actually one of the federal emergency declarations ended which is very different than the public health emergency declaration that ends next month. With the pandemic, there were a lot of emergency declarations made at state levels, at local levels, at federal levels, and this is just the ending one of the emergency declarations but it’s not the public health emergency declaration that will end a lot of the health measures and the health support that were put in place during the pandemic.”

Alaska health officials are talking about the implications of the president’s decision now. Insurance coverage could soon be changing, though. Health officials emphasize that free vaccines will likely remain available for as long as September 2024. But the cost of tests remain in question, especially after May 11.

“For people who can go into a pharmacy and get over the counter testing kits on their insurance, most insurances, I’m not going to say all, like Medicare, Medicaid, a lot of that will change May 11,” Cutchins said. “So I encourage people now, if you haven’t used up your test kits that your insurance will cover, it’s a good time to go out and get those. And they’ll be more fee commercially available after that.”

For people overseeing economic development in the Anchorage area, the president’s declaration is just “another day.” They remain in the middle of their recovery from the economic fallout of COVID-19, said Bill Popp, president and CEO of the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation.

“It demonstrates that we’re on our way back,” Popp said. “We’ve got a long way to go to recover from the economic losses that we suffered during the COVID period as well as the recession before that. But we’ve generated almost 6,000 jobs out of the 12,000 jobs that we lost during COVID. We think that this year we’re going to recover another close to 2,000 jobs. It’s a lack of bodies locally, working-age adults, that is the biggest challenge that we have right now trying to recover from COVID.”

