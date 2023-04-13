4 people shot at Indiana park during memorial for slain man

FWPD responds to McCormick Park Wednesday, April 12.
FWPD responds to McCormick Park Wednesday, April 12.(Staff)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:46 PM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Four people were wounded Wednesday in a shooting at an Indiana park during a memorial, police said.

The shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. during a balloon release at McCormick Park in Fort Wayne, Officer Anthony Krock told The Journal Gazette.

One woman and three men were taken to a hospital. Krock did not release their conditions.

Krissy Williams told the newspaper that the memorial was held to honor Tyreece Vachon, 19, who was fatally shot Tuesday outside an apartment complex.

Police did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Early spring, especially April and May, tends to be when the Alaska Department of Fish and Game...
Being bear aware: Anchorage bears begin emerging after hibernation
A student at Anchorage’s Central Middle School was arrested on Monday for bringing a handgun to...
Central Middle School student accused of bringing handgun to school
The Anchorage Assembly will vote Tuesday on a date to close the Sullivan Arena as a homeless...
Anchorage Assembly to vote on resolution to close shelter at Sullivan Arena
MF- Anchorage Snow 04-10-23
Spring snow adds to record levels

Latest News

Fentanyl
5 Anchorage School District students have overdosed on fentanyl in 2023
Service High principal placed on administrative leave
Service High principal placed on administrative leave
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man eaten alive by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Anchorage Assembly Members discuss options after Sullivan Arena closes at end of April
Anchorage Assembly Members discuss options after the Sullivan Arena closed