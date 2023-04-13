Active April weather pattern for southern Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - More snow in Southcentral, bringing up season totals for many communities. Anchorage has 106.1 inches for the season so far and is in seventh place for most snow in a winter season. The city also added another inch of snow to seasonal totals Wednesday morning. Winds were also elevated, gusting up to 29 mph.

Snow in the Interior will taper off, with the last of the winter weather advisories to expire before midnight.

Juneau was the hot spot with a high of 50 degrees. Temperatures dropped to 29 below zero in Nuiqsut for the cold spot in the state.

