Alaska flights canceled due to Russian volcanic activity

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dozens of flights arriving and departing Anchorage have been canceled Thursday due to volcanic ash that has drifted over from Russia, with more airports around the state potentially affected as well.

Alaska Airlines reported at least 23 flights as of 7 a.m. Alaska time, reporting that an “ash cloud from a volcanic eruption in Russia” has affected airline operations around the state.

“As a safety precaution, we have canceled some flights to and from Alaska and within the state. We also expect flight delays throughout the day,” an airlines spokesperson said.

The National Weather Service issued advisories related to the ash from Shiveluch Volcano, located on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia.

The volcano erupted Tuesday and spewed ash over 12 miles into the atmosphere and 300 miles away.

A spokesperson with Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport said the airport was open and operational Thursday morning.

Alaska Airlines said it will continue to monitor the ash cloud as it continues to move through the atmosphere, and said additional flights could be canceled in response.

“We continue to monitor the ash cloud, and depending on its location, movement and timing, we might need to cancel additional flights,” the airlines said. “For our guests whose travel plans have been impacted, we appreciate their patience and understanding.”

Alaska Airlines advised travelers to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

BREAKING: An ash cloud from a volcanic eruption in Russia is impacting flights in the state of Alaska. As a safety precaution, @AlaskaAir has canceled some flights to and from Alaska and within the state. Guests can check the status of their flight at https://t.co/paAYVccsjy. — Alaska Airlines News (@AlaskaAirNews) April 13, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.