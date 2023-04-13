Alaska Senate approves bill to spur housing development, levy taxes on unsafe buildings

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is facing a critical affordable housing shortage and now the state Senate is taking action.

The Alaska Senate passed a bill Tuesday that, among other things, allows municipalities to exempt property taxes on new buildings. Some lawmakers also believe it will help create tax incentives to increase development and the bill is now heading to the House.

Senate Bill 77 passed with amendments by a vote of 13-6, with six Republicans voting against it.

Currently, property tax abatements are capped at the lowest level required to fund public schools, but SB77 allows municipalities to exempt new buildings from those taxes, while also requiring municipalities to make up the difference elsewhere.

The bill also allows cities to levy what are called “blight” taxes, which are placed on old, abandoned, or unsafe buildings until they are repaired or renovated.

Sen. Forrest Dunbar, who proposed SB77, says the bill will incentivize new construction and reduce the number of blighted buildings.

“Used to illustrate our need to build a more attractive state for more families and investments, SB77 will help local governments work towards those goals,” Dunbar said.

“These development incentives I think really work for all of Alaska and I think it’s another step we can take in making Alaska ready and open for business,” Sen. Matt Claman added.

The bill still faced much opposition.

“I believe that our measures should be to protect and not to put a property owner in risk of eventually that property possibly being taken from them if the taxes are such that they cannot pay them,” Sen. Shelley Hughes said.

Hughes said she would like to see several amendments to the bill.

Another provision would allow for a possible 50% increase over the present tax whose properties have become blighted.

“When you’re talking about a possible 50% increase over the present tax, that is really sizeable and just so members in the room know, most states do not have a provision like this,” Hughes said.

Another part that caused disagreement was a section that leaves the definition of a blighted building up to the municipality. That spurred some amendments.

“With this amendment, an owner-occupied property could not be subject to a ‘blight’ tax, but others could,” Sen. Jesse Kiehl said.

Dunbar maintains that there are protections within the bill, as well as an appeals process included to protect property owners.

“The purpose of this measure is to get some of our worse properties — sometimes controlled by out-of-state landowners — cleaned up and on the market and into the hands of owners and developers who will do that remediation work” said Dunbar.

The Alaska House of Representatives Committee on Community & Regional Affairs will discuss the bill in a meeting on Thursday.

