Anchorage Assembly members vote to close Sullivan Arena, debate what comes next

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Assembly members held a special meeting Wednesday, one day after voting to close the Sullivan Arena as a homeless shelter on April 30. The vote drew criticism from those who said the Sullivan should remain open until there was a concrete plan in place on how to move forward, but on Wednesday assembly member Felix Rivera defended the decision.

“Do we want to spend another $2 million keeping the Sullivan Arena open for another month? Or do we want to spend $2 million on other potentially medium-term, long-term solutions that I think we could get more use out of than the Sullivan Arena?” Rivera said.

At the meeting, members checked off a list of possibilities, deciding not to pursue the former Alaska Native Charter School building as a possible shelter site for now. But members gave a yes to investigating an innovative idea of purchasing 30 portable buildings called pallet shelters and putting them in a sanctioned campground. Assembly member Kevin Cross said he thought the portable buildings would be a good fit for Anchorage for several reasons.

“They’re compact, allow for more land usage, they are mobile so you can take it to where the problem is. And three is, I would say, they’re affordable,” said Cross. “If we look at the amount of money that we’ve spent over the last three years (on the issue), I bet it would probably alarm us.”

Rivera said if the pallet idea is approved it would likely require zoning changes and community discussion about where the shelters would be placed. He said funding could be approved by mid-July.

But one of the items on the list had less to do with offering temporary shelter than filling basic needs for the hundreds of people soon expected to be out on the streets.

“That number is quickly swelling and it’s likely to swell closer to 700-800 individuals after the end of April,” said Meg Zaletel, director of the Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness. She urged assembly members to seek funding for more outreach services that could also steer people toward housing. Rivera said increasing outreach services could start in early May.

All of the items discussed at Wednesday’s meeting will still need to come before the full Assembly for approval.

Rivera said funding sources could include about $6 million in alcohol tax money and another $10 million in the city’s general fund balance. He said it’s also possible the state may provide some funding as well.

