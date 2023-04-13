Clients at the Sullivan Arena plan for facility’s looming closure

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After providing shelter for hundreds of clients since it opened up its doors in October, the Sullivan Arena mass shelter is set to close at the end of the month. And while the closure marks an end to clients’ time at the shelter, many are preparing to open up the doors to a new journey.

“I’m trying to change my ways, I’ve been on the streets for 20 years,” said Cynthia Goodrich, a client at the Sullivan Arena. Goodrich is preparing for an interview at the Rural Alaska Community Action Program, Inc. which she said would be a second chance for her if she got into the program.

Other clients say they already have housing and job plans set up for when the shelter closes its doors.

“I do have a plan, I’m waiting on my ID so I can rent an apartment somewhere here in Anchorage,” said Briar Sanders, another Sullivan client.

Residents said that the shelter began communicating in early April regarding closure plans.

“They post(ed) it and they have town hall meetings, they have case workers here,” Goodrich said. “They want to house the homeless.”

But inside the shelter, Sanders said that not everybody is ready for the closure to take place.

“They are saying it’s too early, just too early. They are just getting into stuff. Like all the housing programs came yesterday,” Sanders said.

Even with those who have a plan in place, there is always uncertainty. Alfred Koonaloak said he is supposed to have housing set up with the help of the shelter. But he was told this last year and ended up with no place to live.

“It’s been one year since I’ve been trying to get housing. I’ve been to four people (for) housing and nothing happened. I’ve been trying to get housing since last year. Promises, promises, promises,” Koonaloak said.

Despite the struggles last year, Koonaloak said he is determined and is not giving up, with others in similar positions saying they will make it happen.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.