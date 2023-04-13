Clients at the Sullivan Arena plan for facility’s looming closure

Clients at the Sullivan Arena plan for facility’s looming closure
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:22 PM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After providing shelter for hundreds of clients since it opened up its doors in October, the Sullivan Arena mass shelter is set to close at the end of the month. And while the closure marks an end to clients’ time at the shelter, many are preparing to open up the doors to a new journey.

“I’m trying to change my ways, I’ve been on the streets for 20 years,” said Cynthia Goodrich, a client at the Sullivan Arena. Goodrich is preparing for an interview at the Rural Alaska Community Action Program, Inc. which she said would be a second chance for her if she got into the program.

Other clients say they already have housing and job plans set up for when the shelter closes its doors.

“I do have a plan, I’m waiting on my ID so I can rent an apartment somewhere here in Anchorage,” said Briar Sanders, another Sullivan client.

Residents said that the shelter began communicating in early April regarding closure plans.

“They post(ed) it and they have town hall meetings, they have case workers here,” Goodrich said. “They want to house the homeless.”

But inside the shelter, Sanders said that not everybody is ready for the closure to take place.

“They are saying it’s too early, just too early. They are just getting into stuff. Like all the housing programs came yesterday,” Sanders said.

Even with those who have a plan in place, there is always uncertainty. Alfred Koonaloak said he is supposed to have housing set up with the help of the shelter. But he was told this last year and ended up with no place to live.

“It’s been one year since I’ve been trying to get housing. I’ve been to four people (for) housing and nothing happened. I’ve been trying to get housing since last year. Promises, promises, promises,” Koonaloak said.

Despite the struggles last year, Koonaloak said he is determined and is not giving up, with others in similar positions saying they will make it happen.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Early spring, especially April and May, tends to be when the Alaska Department of Fish and Game...
Being bear aware: Anchorage bears begin emerging after hibernation
A student at Anchorage’s Central Middle School was arrested on Monday for bringing a handgun to...
Central Middle School student accused of bringing handgun to school
The Anchorage Assembly will vote Tuesday on a date to close the Sullivan Arena as a homeless...
Anchorage Assembly to vote on resolution to close shelter at Sullivan Arena
MF- Anchorage Snow 04-10-23
Spring snow adds to record levels

Latest News

Sullivan Arena clients prepare for facility's closure
Clients at the Sullivan Arena plan for facility’s looming closure
Snow rollers_MF 04-12-23
Active April weather pattern for Southern Alaska
Snow rollers_MF 04-12-23
Active April weather pattern for southern Alaska
In 2018, Anchorage passed a plastic bag ban that restricts grocery stores and most retailers...
Is Anchorage's plastic bag ban working?