Elementary school crossing guard struck, killed by car

A crossing guard was hit by a car in Lexington, Kentucky. It happened Tuesday morning near...
A crossing guard was hit by a car in Lexington, Kentucky. It happened Tuesday morning near Garrett Morgan Elementary School.(WKYT)
By Jeremy Tombs, WKYT News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:59 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A crossing guard that was working for an elementary school in Kentucky died after he was hit by a car, officials said.

The coroner said the collision happened Tuesday morning at Garrett Morgan Elementary School in Lexington.

James Arthur Holland, 73, died at the hospital Wednesday night.

The school district confirmed to WKYT that Holland was a crossing guard with the district.

Police said they do not believe criminal charges will be filed against the driver, but the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fentanyl
5 Anchorage School District students have overdosed on fentanyl in 2023
Service High School
Service High principal placed on administrative leave
Nearly five years after a plastic bag ban appeared, it seems to have fallen short of its...
Has Anchorage’s plastic bag ban worked?
Assembly passes proposal to close municipal emergency shelters by end of month
Assembly passes proposal to close city emergency shelters by end of month
Two separate lawsuits name Triumvirate LLC, the company that owns Tordrillo Mountain Lodge, as...
Lawsuits filed against companies associated with deadly 2021 helicopter crash

Latest News

There is an “interagency effort” underway to determine the impact and source of the trove of...
AP sources: FBI wants to speak with Guardsman in leaks probe
Homicide detectives are investigating the self-defense claim of a Walgreens team leader,...
Nashville Walgreens worker shoots pregnant woman accused of shoplifting, police say
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska
Alaska flights canceled due to Russian volcanic activity
San Francisco police reported they've made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
San Francisco police make arrest in death of Cash App founder
Airplanes sit on the runway due to flooding at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood airport Thursday,...
Florida cleans up after deluge strands cars, closes airport