Fish and Wildlife Troopers respond to Boards of Fisheries and Game’s request for more law enforcement

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Wednesday, the Alaska State Fish and Wildlife troopers spoke to the Department of Fish and Game’s Fairbanks Advisory Committee about their current status.

Alaska Wildlife Trooper Lieutenant and Deputy Commander Justin Rodgers said that the wildlife troopers are doing well overal, but that there are some issues they face.

“There was a day when we were hiring pilots at a fairly good rate and that’s just not happening overall anymore,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said that instead, they are training personnel that are already troopers to become pilots and that there are currently vacancies in Nome, St. Mary’s, and Galena. While the number of new hires has risen, so has the turnover rate.

“The State Troopers overall Department of Public Safety, hired 54 troopers last year, which is the most in many, many years. But they also had 49 separations in the same year,” Rodgers said.

After Rodgers spoke to the advisory committee, they passed a motion with full consent to send letters to the Alaska State Legislature as well as Gov. Mike Dunleavy calling for more funding for Alaska Wildlife Troopers.

This meeting was in response to a letter sent from Board of Fisheries on Feb. 23 of this year that requests an increased enforcement presence following a large number of public testimonies requesting increased regulation.

Participation in fisheries has increased in the last 40 years, but, “the enforcement that protects our prized and precious resources has not kept pace. This has presented claims of illegal fishing, gear conflicts, and safety issues. We must do better,” the Board said in their letter.

Attached to the letter were three similar requests from the Boards of Fisheries and Game dating from 1983, 1998, and 2017, as well as the number of wildlife troopers employed for each of those years. In 1983, there were 121 wildlife troopers. That number fell to 93 in 1998 and then to 89 in 2017 before increasing this year to 91 troopers.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.