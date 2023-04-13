Food prices drop for the first time since 2020

Generic photo of grocery shopping
Food prices are down for the first time since 2020.(Pexels/MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:08 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The cost of putting food on the table is down.

Grocery prices fell in March, which is the first decline since September 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The data shows indexes for meats, fish, eggs and poultry fell 1.4% from February to March.

Fruit and vegetable prices also dipped slightly in that timeframe.

Bakery items, cereals and non-alcoholic drinks were among the products that became more expensive.

Although this month-to-month decline is a relief for consumers, grocery prices are still more expensive on an annual comparison.

In the year through March, grocery prices jumped 8.4%, outpacing overall inflation of 5%. Menu prices went up 8.8% in that time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fentanyl
5 Anchorage School District students have overdosed on fentanyl in 2023
Service High School
Service High principal placed on administrative leave
Assembly passes proposal to close municipal emergency shelters by end of month
Assembly passes proposal to close city emergency shelters by end of month
Nearly five years after a plastic bag ban appeared, it seems to have fallen short of its...
Has Anchorage’s plastic bag ban worked?
Two separate lawsuits name Triumvirate LLC, the company that owns Tordrillo Mountain Lodge, as...
Lawsuits filed against companies associated with deadly 2021 helicopter crash

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about his infrastructure agenda under the Clay Wade Bailey...
Biden infrastructure focus turns to celebrating new bridges
President Joe Biden visits Dundalk, Ireland, on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden in Ireland: ‘It’s an honor to return’
FILE - Mary Quant, British fashion designer, is shown in 1970. Quant, 92, best known for...
Mary Quant, designer who epitomized Swinging 60s, dies at 93
Severe floods ruin travel plans at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Travelers react after airport closes due to flooding
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Official: Russia may discuss swap involving Wall Street Journal reporter