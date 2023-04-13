Gas leak forces evacuations of Lake Otis business district

FastCast digital headlines for Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:12 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A natural gas leak closed part of Lake Otis Parkway Thursday morning and forced the evacuation of several businesses in the Abbott Loop neighborhood.

A public information officer with the Anchorage Fire Department told Alaska’s News Source that Enstar Natural Gas crews were on scene assisting fire officials near the corner of Lake Otis and East 68th Avenue. The leak was narrowed to a strip mall that has a sports injury clinic, beauty salon and a laundromat.

The department said southbound lanes of Lake Otis were closed and could be expected to stay closed until further notice.

Businesses in the immediate vicinity were evacuated, according to the department, and homeowners near the area were alerted, but not evacuated, of the situation.

The department said there was no significant danger to the public.

