Service High principal placed on administrative leave

Anchorage School District opens internal investigation about Service High principal
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:34 PM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The principal of Service High School has been placed on administrative leave, according to Anchorage School District officials.

Principal Allen Wardlaw will be replaced by acting Principal Imtiaz Azzam as the district begins an “investigation into community concerns” surrounding Wardlaw, according to an email sent out to Service High families and staff on Wednesday.

“We understand you have many questions. As we work through this matter, we will provide updates in a timely manner when we can. Because this is a personnel matter, we can’t comment further at this time,” said Kersten Johnson-Struempler, the school district’s senior director of secondary education, in the email.

The district says questions or concerns can be directed to Johnson-Struempler at 907-742-4256 or johnson_kersten@asdk12.org.

Anchorage School District opens internal investigation about Service High principal