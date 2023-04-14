Anchorage Fire Department to hold second 2023 academy later this year

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Fire Department is currently holding an academy that expects to graduate 21 people in May. According to Assistant Fire Chief Alex Boyd, 18 of the positions are new — and fully funded by a $9 million federal grant designed to help departments beef up their staffing levels.

“That 18 allows us to put six additional firefighters per shift to staff our truck companies, rescue and squad units, and bring those up to a four-person minimum staffing level,” Boyd said.

The current academy will leave the department fully staffed — but not for long. Boyd said a large number of retirees are expected to bring numbers down before the end of the year.

“We do have attrition each year of about 15 to 18 people every year, and already this year we are aware of as many as 13 going out the door.”

Which is why the department will hold a second academy, most likely in September. Boyd said they are hoping to maintain the 18 new positions the federal government is willing to pay for. If successful, he said, it should allow the department to rely less on overtime to fill vacancies and avoid the rolling closures of 2022 that were an effort to cut back on overtime.

“Expanding the staffing levels with this next academy, our hope is that will help us offset overtime costs and avoid any of those required closures,” Boyd said.

The grant will fund the 18 positions for just three years. Boyd said after that time attrition will bring staffing levels down to what they were before unless a new funding source is found.

