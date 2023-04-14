Another day, another round of snow showers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We are coming to the end of another snowy week in Anchorage. The 0.1″ measured at the National Weather Service office next to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on Thursday brought the April total to 10.0″. That is six inches above the 30 year “normal” for the month. Get this, 9.9″ of that fell since Saturday, April 8! We have to look back to just after Valentine’s Day to find something comparable. 106.2″ is our seasonal total, still sitting at the seventh snowiest season on record.

Scattered snow showers will continue again on Friday with rain along Prince William Sound coastal locations. Like Thursday, there will be some breaks in the clouds to allow for some peeks of sunshine. As a result, the high temperature will flirt with 40 degrees in Anchorage. The rest of the region will range from the upper 30s to middle 40s.

Additional “unsettled” weather will continue in the bottom two corners of the state. The Aleutians will be cold with pockets of snow showers and light snow. It’s another day of numerous rounds of rain and high elevation snow showers in Southeast Alaska.

Meanwhile, the Interior has started to warm up closer the freezing mark for daytime highs. Bitter cold arctic air resides over western Alaska with highs still in the single digits above zero. Even colder along the arctic coast with highs in the single digits below zero. Wind chill factors during the overnight and early morning hours will still approach dangerous levels of 25 to 45 below zero.

Remember, the sun does eventually win out! Stay warm and safe this weekend.

