Auto shop fire temporarily closes Dowling Road

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An auto shop fire temporarily closed East Dowling Road on Thursday evening, according to the Anchorage Fire Department.

Assistant Chief Alex Boyd said there were no injuries reported in the blaze, which sent smoke across the roadway. The fire department asks the public to avoid the area near Superior Automotive Service between the Seward Highway and Lake Otis Parkway.

“The steam from fire suppression and smoke from the original fire were laying pretty low in the area so they obstructed Dowling Road for a while,” Boyd said in a phone interview.

Boyd said the first units arrived on the scene at 7:55 p.m. and crews brought the fire under control by 8:30 p.m.

“The cause and origin of the fire are going to be under investigation for some time,” Boyd said. “There is a fire investigator on scene working with crews and property owners to determine the origin and cause.”

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.