Auto shop fire temporarily closes Dowling Road

Auto shop fire temporarily closes Dowling Road
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:47 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An auto shop fire temporarily closed East Dowling Road on Thursday evening, according to the Anchorage Fire Department.

Assistant Chief Alex Boyd said there were no injuries reported in the blaze, which sent smoke across the roadway. The fire department asks the public to avoid the area near Superior Automotive Service between the Seward Highway and Lake Otis Parkway.

“The steam from fire suppression and smoke from the original fire were laying pretty low in the area so they obstructed Dowling Road for a while,” Boyd said in a phone interview.

Boyd said the first units arrived on the scene at 7:55 p.m. and crews brought the fire under control by 8:30 p.m.

“The cause and origin of the fire are going to be under investigation for some time,” Boyd said. “There is a fire investigator on scene working with crews and property owners to determine the origin and cause.”

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska
Alaska flights canceled due to Russian volcanic activity
Service High School
Service High principal placed on administrative leave
Fentanyl
5 Anchorage School District students have overdosed on fentanyl in 2023
Nearly five years after a plastic bag ban appeared, it seems to have fallen short of its...
Has Anchorage’s plastic bag ban worked?
Assembly passes proposal to close municipal emergency shelters by end of month
Assembly passes proposal to close city emergency shelters by end of month

Latest News

Auto shop fire temporarily closes Dowling Road
Auto shop fire temporarily closes Dowling Road
The Sealaska Heritage Institute creates the first registry of Tlingit Clan Crests.
Sealaska Heritage Institute creates first registry of Tlingit Clan Crests
MF-Map 04-13-23
Warming weekend temperatures
Volcanic ash causes flight delays at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Volcanic ash causes flight delays at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport