Controversial parental rights bill draws emotional testimony

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A bill giving Alaskan parents more control of their children’s lives in schools has been a source of controversy among opponents

Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced the education bill in March and it has drawn strong support and opposition. House Bill 105 proposes amendments to education statutes that would increase parental involvement in their child’s education.

According to Dunleavy, the legislation would give parents the rights they deserve when it comes to their children in school.

On Thursday, the controversial bill drew some emotional reactions from public testifiers at the capital.

“I’m here on the behalf of any transgender individual who would like to disclose to this trusted adult their name and their preferred pronouns so they can live authentically as themselves without fear of repercussions from the fears that may lie at home,” said Kelby Randall, a testifier against the bill.

Some say it’s a critical step towards expanding parental rights, while others believe it targets LGBTQ+ students.

One element of Dunleavy’s bill requires written permission from a child when a child wants to change the name or pronoun that they use at school. It would require all students to use locker rooms and restrooms assigned to their biological sex. It proposes sex education limits by prohibiting teaching sex education before the 4th grade.

In addition, if a parent wants a child to participate in sex education after fourth grade, it requires written parental permission.

Those in support of the bill believe the policies would give parents the freedom to exercise their right to raise children the way they see fit.

“How old they have to be to change their sex or these sort of things?” asked testifier Ron Soherville. “To me, the parent has to be involved in that process.”

Some say it’s a critical step towards expanding parental rights.

“Schools hiding and keeping secrets from parents is not only alarming, it’s disturbing,” Francesca Allegrezza said. “If the school or teachers do not respect the rights of their students’ parents and their beliefs, then they should be held responsible.”

Those in opposition to the bill believe the policies would limit the rights of gender non-conforming students in school and would restrict sexual education.

“This bill is about targeting, legislating, and erasing one of our most vulnerable populations; trans kids,” testifier Rachel Iafoua said. “It is a divisive, dangerous bill hiding behind the notion of parental choice.”

Several testifiers shared personal experiences and emphasized their beliefs that the bill specifically targets LGBTQ+ youth.

“If these laws were in place when I was in high school — something that’s already a difficult part of life — I would not have made it through it,” testifier Griffen Sukkaew said. “I would not be here today. Transgender people have always been around and this bill will just make transgender kid’s lives so much worse.”

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.