‘It’s like NASCAR on toothpicks’: This is the 2023 Nordic X experience
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:40 AM AKDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nordic X, a one-of-its-kind event that combines the best of cross-country skiing with the best of Alpine skiing, returned to Hilltop Ski Area for a second year Saturday, featuring big air, big wipeouts and bigtime skiers, including a number of Olympians.
Watch the video above for the Nordic X experience.
Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.