Kohlhase named Anchorage Municipal Manager

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Municipality of Anchorage has a new official Municipal Manager.

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson announced that acting municipal manager Kent Kohlhase would continue in his acting position. City Hall confirmed the appointment in a press release on Thursday afternoon.

“I am humbled by Mayor Bronson’s confidence in me to fulfill the duties of Municipal Manager,” Kohlhase said in a press release. “In the 1980s, when I was a young man, I worked for the Muni as an equipment operator taking care of our streets. To come full circle, and now have the privilege to help serve and lead the thousands of men and women who keep Anchorage moving, is truly rewarding.”

“I look forward to working with the Assembly and our employees to make Anchorage a great place to call home for many years to come.”

Kohlhase is the latest person to permanently take on the role of Anchorage’s municipal manager under Bronson’s mayorship. Longtime municipal manager Amy Demboski left the position in December of 2022, at which time Kohlhase began serving as acting municipal manager.

“Kent’s dedication to public service, calm demeanor, and long tenure with the Municipality make him a natural choice for Municipal Manager,” Bronson said in a press release. “Over the last four months Kent has provided a steady and balanced approach to the role, and clearly has the experience to assume the permanent responsibilities. I am pleased to have him as my Municipal Manager and look forward to the progress we will accomplish together.”

Kohlhase has already served in other capacities under the Bronson administration. He was appointed the Public Works Director in November 2022 and prior to that, worked for the municipality in various roles as a private development manager, design section manager and municipal engineer and director of the Project Management & Engineering Department.

Before working for the municipality, Kohlhase worked for the U.S. Forest Service for 22 years. He spent seven of those years as an engineering staff officer for the Chugach National Forest.

Kohlhase is a graduate of the University of Alaska Fairbanks, where he earned a degree in civil engineering in 1993. In 1998, Kohlhase became a registered professional engineer.

Kohlhase’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the Anchorage Assembly.

