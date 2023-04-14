Warming weekend temperatures

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A switch from spring showers of rain and snow to clear skies and warming temperatures occurs this weekend. We just have to wait through Friday.

Snow showers and rain showers are still going to impact the region through the end of the week. Clouds will clear Friday night, setting the stage for some sunshine during the weekend.

A volcanic eruption this week on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia produced ash and gas, propelling it to 40,000 feet. Ash was transported south up by upper-level winds and shuttled across parts of the Aleutians.

Some travel was impacted to and from the state as a result of concern of the ash cloud.

But no ashfall was reported in the state.

A low circulating in the Gulf of Alaska is still able to move showers across the Panhandle through the weekend.

Colder air also remains stubbornly entrenched over northern and western Alaska.

High pressure does provide sunshine, but not the spring warmth that many are craving.

Hoonah was the hot spot with a high of 48 degrees. Temperatures dropped to 26 below zero in Kaltag for the cold spot in the state.

