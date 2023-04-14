Warming weekend temperatures

Skies clear over Southcentral by Friday night.
Warming weekend temperatures
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A switch from spring showers of rain and snow to clear skies and warming temperatures occurs this weekend. We just have to wait through Friday.

Snow showers and rain showers are still going to impact the region through the end of the week. Clouds will clear Friday night, setting the stage for some sunshine during the weekend.

A volcanic eruption this week on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia produced ash and gas, propelling it to 40,000 feet. Ash was transported south up by upper-level winds and shuttled across parts of the Aleutians.

Some travel was impacted to and from the state as a result of concern of the ash cloud.

But no ashfall was reported in the state.

A low circulating in the Gulf of Alaska is still able to move showers across the Panhandle through the weekend.

Colder air also remains stubbornly entrenched over northern and western Alaska.

High pressure does provide sunshine, but not the spring warmth that many are craving.

Hoonah was the hot spot with a high of 48 degrees. Temperatures dropped to 26 below zero in Kaltag for the cold spot in the state.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska
Alaska flights canceled due to Russian volcanic activity
Service High School
Service High principal placed on administrative leave
Fentanyl
5 Anchorage School District students have overdosed on fentanyl in 2023
Nearly five years after a plastic bag ban appeared, it seems to have fallen short of its...
Has Anchorage’s plastic bag ban worked?
Assembly passes proposal to close municipal emergency shelters by end of month
Assembly passes proposal to close city emergency shelters by end of month

Latest News

Volcanic ash causes flight delays at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Volcanic ash causes flight delays at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
The Anchorage Fire Department expects to graduate 21 people from its current academy
Anchorage Fire Department to hold second 2023 academy later this year
Kent Kohlhase has been appointed the Anchorage Municipal Manager.
Kohlhase named Anchorage Municipal Manager
The Anchorage Fire Department expects 21 people to graduate from its current academy
The Anchorage Fire Department will hold second academy in 2023