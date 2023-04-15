1 dead, 4 hurt after shooting at Kansas City gas station

Police say one person has died and four others were wounded, including a young child, following...
Police say one person has died and four others were wounded, including a young child, following a shooting at a gas station in Kansas City, Missouri.(KMBC via CNN Newsource)
By KMBC
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:04 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - One person is dead, and four others were wounded following a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

It happened at a gas station at 8:21 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the person who died was an adult man and the four other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say one of the victims was a child under the age of five.

It is unknown at this time as to what led up to the shooting.

No information about the suspect has been provided.

Copyright 2023 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Anchorage Superior Court Judge has sentenced a serial rapist who admitted to sexually...
Anchorage man sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexual assaults of 10 women
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska
Alaska flights canceled due to Russian volcanic activity
A fire on Dowling Road temporarily closed the roadway on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Auto shop fire temporarily closes Dowling Road
Service High School
Service High principal placed on administrative leave
For a 3rd day in Alaska, lines spiraled around Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport...
Anchorage air travelers burdened by over 80 canceled flights

Latest News

Meemoo the emu escapes
VIDEO: Escaped emu leads police on 20-mile chase after getting ‘spooked’
This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in...
FAA gives OK for SpaceX’s Starship test flight from Texas
A 17-year-old died after falling while hiking in the Acadia National Park on Friday.
High school student dies after falling 25 feet at national park, officials say
Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say