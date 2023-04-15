Anchorage air travelers burdened by over 80 canceled flights

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For a third day in Alaska, lines spiraled around Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport as passengers faced another day of delays and cancellations.

“One delay and two cancels,” traveler Shanel Connors said. Connors arrived at the airport Thursday night to catch her 10 p.m. flight out. But by noon Friday, she was still sitting at the airport trying to figure out her flight plan.

“I honestly don’t even know what day it is anymore,” Connors said.

Connors is just one of the hundreds of passengers who had flights grounded due to the massive ash cloud that resulted from a volcanic eruption in Russia on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Alaska Airlines canceled a total of 51 flights. By Friday afternoon, they had already canceled an additional 82 flights.

“With safety always a priority, we have canceled additional flights today to and from Alaska and within the state. More cancellations are possible. Flight delays are also likely throughout the day,” said Tom Thompson, a spokesperson for Alaska Airlines.

Passengers say the grounded flights wiped out once-in-a-lifetime moments for them.

“Skipping the wedding I was supposed to go to,” said Shannon Zorsch, a traveler who was on her way to Juneau to see her friend get married.

Zorsch said she wasn’t the only wedding party guest whose flight was canceled. Out of the 100-200 guests invited, Zorsch said only about 20-30 were expected to make it.

“Who would have known that this volcanic ash would ruin such a big day,” Zorsch said.

Now, she is faced with the long wait time getting back home to Washington.

“I will be stuck here for another two days — I can’t get out until at least Sunday night and who knows if that will even get off the ground,” Zorsch said. “It will be four days total (of delays).”

“It’s the whole domino effect,” she added. “People who couldn’t get on flights ... they are trying to put them on other flights. And then everything is just booked for days. So this is just my luck with travel.”

Anchorage International is recommending that travelers check their flight status before arriving at the airport.

