Anchorage Assembly Members to vote on Facial Recognition Ordinance at special meeting Tuesday
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:22 PM AKDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Assembly members will hold a special Assembly meeting Tuesday at 5 pm. One of the items on the agenda includes a proposed ordinance to ban or severely restrict the use of facial recognition technology.

The technology can identify people by comparing their unique facial features with an existing database like state Division of Motor Vehicles photos. It’s used at airports and by law enforcement but so far not by the Municipality of Anchorage, including the Anchorage Police Department. Municipal Manager Kent Kohlhase told assembly members at a work session Friday that the city has no immediate plans to purchase the technology.

“There are really no plans on the books right now to get it,” he said. “We’re not having this discussion because we intend to go buy it off the shelf next year.”

Even so, supporters of the ordinance say it’s important to put rules in place now instead of giving blanket approval and discovering problems later.

“Largely it is unregulated. We are dealing with a little bit of a Wild West scenario,” said assembly member Felix Rivera, one of the sponsors.

The ordinance cites concerns about privacy, inaccuracies identifying people of color that could lead to false arrests as well as simply giving the government too much power.

“I don’t want to end up like China,” said assembly member Kevin Cross, who said he’d rather put heavy restrictions on the technology up front and then possibly approve exceptions. The ordinance does include some exceptions when the technology could be used as well as a process whereby city departments could get Assembly approval to use it in specific circumstances.

But Police Chief Michael Kerle said the ordinance is too restrictive, adding that the pros of using the technology outweigh the cons.

“This technology is being used across the country to find missing people, to identify victims of human trafficking, solving crimes of murder, rape, all sorts of crimes are being solved,” he said.

Kerle said the department has no interest in using the technology now but that it could become an important tool in the future to help keep Anchorage safe.

Public testimony on the ordinance was held at a previous meeting. Assembly members are expected to continue the debate and vote on the ordinance this coming Tuesday.

