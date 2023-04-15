Anchorage man sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexual assaults of 10 women

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage serial rapist Jim Persey will serve 50 years in custody for the sexual assault of 10 women, the Department of Law reports.

Content Warning: This article contains information about alleged sexual assault that might be difficult for some readers.

The 25-year-old Persey received a sentence of 60 years to be served with 10 years suspended for his conviction on two consolidated counts of first-degree sexual assault. The sentence was received as part of a plea deal that required 26 to 60 total years of incarceration, including a required suspended term.

Persey initially requested a sentence of 33 years, but the court instead chose to issue the state’s recommended sentence of 60 years with 10 suspended that will see him behind bars for five decades.

He will also serve probation for 15 years and be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

According to a press release from the Department of Law, Persey committed violent sexual assaults on 10 women between the years 2014 and 2016 when he was aged between 16 and 19 years old. The assaults often involved strangulation and the use of knives and racial epithets. At his sentencing, Judge Andrew Peterson called Persey “the most prolific sex offender” he had ever seen.

Judge Peterson also said in court that the women Persey attacked are now all facing different “challenges, demons and hurdles that will be with them for the rest of their lives, simply because of Mr. Persey’s desire for sexual gratification.”

Authorities were made aware of Persey’s actions as a result of two women simultaneously reporting similar allegations against him in 2016. Subsequently, the Anchorage Police Department requested further information from the public about Persey that resulted in more of his victims coming forward to provide critical information that resulted in Persey’s arrest and conviction.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, resources are available on the Standing Together Against Rape (STAR) website or by calling the statewide crisis hotline at 1-800-478-8999.

