Biden administration reaffirms Alaska LNG project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Biden administration has given the go-ahead on the Alaska LNG Project along with an amendment that prevents it from venting carbon dioxide.

The Department of Energy’s amendment requires that the project certifies that the natural gas produced does not result in venting carbon dioxide, “unless required for emergency, maintenance, or operational exigencies and in compliance with the FERC Order,” the DOE’s order said.

The department made it clear that the LNG project was approved previously in 2020 by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and that this amendment was made to create environmental requirements for the project to adhere to.

But environmental group Earthjustice says that these new regulations aren’t enough.

“That’s good, but it’s kind of the bare minimum. And it really only affects a very small percentage of the emissions from the project,” Earthjustice senior attorney of Juneau Erin Colón said.

The estimated $39 billion project is set to extract 929 billion cubic feet per year of natural gas from the North Slope in an area near Prudhoe Bay and would be sent to the liquefication facility in Nikiski, Alaska, through an 807-mile pipeline for 33 years, with much of the product intended for international markets.

“Every contribution to climate change is incremental. But this is a big increment,” Colón said.

The DOE also said that while this project has been approved, it does not have the investment needed to construct the project and that more has to be done before the project moves forward.

The DOE said in its statement that it takes, “aggressive action to reduce methane and greenhouse gas emissions including through methane mitigation and related work.”

The Alaska LNG Project and the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation did not respond to a request for comment.

