Juneau man indicted for terroristic threats

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A Juneau grand jury indicted the man accused of posting small signs containing threatening and transphobic messages at locations around the capital city.

Juneau resident Mitchell Thomas Watley, 47, was indicted for second-degree terroristic threatening for posting small signs depicting an image of an assault rifle superimposed over the transgender pride flag with the words “feeling cute, might shoot some children” on it. The images were found in the days immediately following a Nashville school shooting.

The notes were initially located by residents who alerted Juneau police at a grocery market on Willoughby Avenue on March 31. On April 2, Juneau police received a report that two similar notes were found at businesses in the 5200 block of Commercial Boulevard. When responding to that report, officers were able to identify a man believed to be involved as Watley. He was arrested for one count of second-degree terroristic threatening and taken to the Lemon Creek Correctional Facility.

Watley lives in Juneau and has illustrated several children’s books authored by his wife, Sarah Asper-Smith. The pair were dropped by their publisher Sasquatch Books, a division of Penguin Random House, the first week in April. The publisher said at that time that it will discontinue selling the couple’s books in light of Watley’s behavior.

A preliminary hearing for Watley that was originally scheduled for April 21 has been vacated. He is currently scheduled to appear in court on April 25 at 2:30 p.m.

