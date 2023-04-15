Sunshine and melting snow for the weekend

40s and 50s show up for the southcentral and southeast regions
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clearing skies are expected for the weekend over a large part of mainland Alaska.

High pressure builds over western Alaska, edging out the clouds and letting the sun out to do its spring job of melting the snow.

The Aleutian chain will see unseasonably cool weather, thanks for a northerly flow. Some communities will not even break 32 degrees. And a forecast for 5 to 11 inches of snow is in place for Cold Bay.

And rain showers will continue over the panhandle. The Gulf of Alaska holds a circulation of low pressure in place much of the weekend. It was that same cyclonic circulation that brought of Shiveluch volcano’s ash to parts of Alaska Friday.

Upper level winds brought particles over southeast, and were tracked to parts of western Canada and interior Alaska, with none of it expected to fall on the state.

Haines was the hot spot with a high of 50 degrees. Temperatures dropped to 24 below zero in Deadhorse for the cold spot in the state.

