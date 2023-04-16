1 injured in homeless camp fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One person was burned in a fire at a homeless camp in the woods behind the 9000 block of Angela Place, near west Dimond Blvd., early Saturday night, said Alex Boyd, assistant chief with the Anchorage Fire Department.

The burn victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Boyd said.

Initial reports of smoke were made at about 5:38 p.m. Saturday. AFD arrived minutes later as reports of a “possible victim,” came in. The fire was quickly contained to one area and was completely contained by 6:30 p.m., Boyd said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

