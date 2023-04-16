Legislature chisels towards final state budget

The governor’s version of the Capital Budget totals $2.79B
State Lawmakers officially take a deeper dive into the Governor's version of the Capital Budget, which is a third of Alaska's overall budget.
By Joe Cadotte
Published: Apr. 15, 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A looming budget deficit, forecasted to be in the range of hundreds of millions of dollars, is at the forefront in the state capitol as lawmakers craft what they hope will be a final version of this year’s overall budget.

The Senate Finance Committee’s budget hearing, Friday, was an official dive into Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s version of the Capital Budget, which is down $460 million from fiscal year 2023, according to the governor. It includes a projected $2.79 billion in funds to be divided across a variety of sectors including transportation, environmental conservation, community and economic development, fish and game management, among others.

The Capital Budget has several hearings to go before taking its final form which will be voted on by the entire legislature - as lawmakers barrel toward the end of the regular session. Part of Friday’s discussions included how to better guard the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation and its investments from inflation. The Corporation also took questions from lawmakers.

“As you look at history and you see, we see, many of us remember the Lehman Brothers going down, going down actually, and as we look at, more recently, Silicon Valley having a problem, as well as the bank up in New York, how does that change that your investment strategy, since you’re chief investment person?” Senator Donald Olson asked Marcus Frampton of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation.

“We’re very cautions right now,” Frampton said. “There’s many market indicators that would suggest that there’s a good chance we’re headed to a recession and it could be a bad recession. So that manifests itself in a pre-material underweight to our stocks. We’re two-percent underweight stocks right now and then going back two or three years, we’ve really cut back our commitment pace to private equity and private income.”

Public hearings are scheduled next week and will flesh out more specifics of the Capital Budget. The Alaska House is also set to vote on the Operating Budget in the coming days. The Senate will look at the House’s version of the Operating Budget and the House will look at the Senate’s version of the Capital Budget before a final vote as early as May.

