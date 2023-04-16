Man accused of high-speed chase with child in vehicle, stopped with spike strips

Suspect remanded to Mat-Su pretrial for endangering the welfare of a child, ‘placing officers in fear of serious injury’ and DUI, among alleged crimes
A driver took off when Military Police attempted to stop him for speeding, leading to a high-speed chase on the Glenn Highway until the vehicle was eventually stopped.(Courtesy Brittanie Hale)
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 3:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A driver is accused of taking off when Military Police attempted to stop him for speeding, leading to a high-speed chase on the Glenn Highway until the vehicle was eventually stopped. A child was found in the vehicle when it was stopped.

According to the Alaska State Trooper Dispatch, it began at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday when Military Police from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson tried to stop a speeding vehicle. The driver, William A. Hopson, of Anchorage, did not stop. JBER police pursued the car northbound on the Glenn Highway. JBER police requested assistance from Troopers.

AST deployed spike strips at mile 32 of the Glenn Highway which deflated the front two tires of the car, according to AST dispatch. Hopson is accused of continuing into Wasilla at what Troopers describe as a high rate of speed and “continued to endanger the public.”

“The Alaska State Troopers balance the public’s safety, road conditions, and the level of traffic when making decisions to join another agency’s vehicle pursuit or initiate one,” Austin McDaniel, Communications Director with the Alaska State Troopers, wrote in an e-mail to Alaska’s News Source. McDaniel also said Hopson had committed multiple felonies when the request for assistance was made to Troopers.

AST and the Wasilla Police Department spiked the vehicles tires several times, according to the statement. The vehicle was stopped near the Palmer Wasilla Highway and Parks Highway intersection. Alaska State Troopers say they, “performed a pursuit intervention technique, pinned the vehicle, and arrested the driver.” That was when the child was discovered in the vehicle, uninjured.

“During the overall incident, Hopson nearly collided with several military police officers and almost struck a Wasilla Police Officer with his vehicle,” the dispatch reads. “No DPS vehicles were damaged. No injuries were reported.”

Hopson was remanded to Mat-Su pretrial for DUI, failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer, four counts of assault in the third degree for placing officers in fear of serious injury, and endangering the welfare of a child.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

