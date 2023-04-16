More clouds and cooler temps for Sunday across Southcentral

Low pressure in the Gulf of Alaska brings more clouds, cooler temperatures, and areas of rain and snow for some on Sunday.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:02 PM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - What a spectacular Saturday with sunshine, a blue sky amidst streams of high clouds, and a high temperature at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport of 46 degrees. That was our first high temperature above normal all month. Normal for April 15 is 45 degrees.

A complex low pressure system spinning in the northern Gulf of Alaska will bring another round of clouds, and scattered precipitation, both rain and snow, to the region. As a result, temperatures will be slightly cooler, generally into the lower 40s.

The same theme of scattered rain showers, with snow in the higher elevations around Skagway and Haines, continues across Southeast Alaska on Sunday. High temperatures will range from the middle to upper 40s.

Areas of snow showers and light snow will spread across the Interior on Sunday with highs in the 30s. The Interior stays bitter cold with highs in the low single digits below zero. Not as cold across western Alaska with temperatures in the teens under mostly sunny skies.

Southwest and the Aleutians will see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with temperatures warming from the teens in Bethel to near 40 degrees in Adak.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska
Alaska flights canceled due to Russian volcanic activity
An Anchorage Superior Court Judge has sentenced a serial rapist who admitted to sexually...
Anchorage man sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexual assaults of 10 women
A fire on Dowling Road temporarily closed the roadway on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Auto shop fire temporarily closes Dowling Road
Service High School
Service High principal placed on administrative leave
For a 3rd day in Alaska, lines spiraled around Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport...
Anchorage air travelers burdened by over 80 canceled flights

Latest News

Many Alaskans witnessed a strange spiral moving through the night sky late Friday night, early...
Spirals in the sky amaze Alaskans
JP-Forecast 04-14-23
Sunshine and melting snow for the weekend
JP-Forecast 04-14-23
Sunshine and melting snow for the weekend
Scattered snow showers continue across Southcentral. Sunshine returns over the weekend.
Another day, another round of snow showers