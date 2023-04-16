More clouds and cooler temps for Sunday across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - What a spectacular Saturday with sunshine, a blue sky amidst streams of high clouds, and a high temperature at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport of 46 degrees. That was our first high temperature above normal all month. Normal for April 15 is 45 degrees.

A complex low pressure system spinning in the northern Gulf of Alaska will bring another round of clouds, and scattered precipitation, both rain and snow, to the region. As a result, temperatures will be slightly cooler, generally into the lower 40s.

The same theme of scattered rain showers, with snow in the higher elevations around Skagway and Haines, continues across Southeast Alaska on Sunday. High temperatures will range from the middle to upper 40s.

Areas of snow showers and light snow will spread across the Interior on Sunday with highs in the 30s. The Interior stays bitter cold with highs in the low single digits below zero. Not as cold across western Alaska with temperatures in the teens under mostly sunny skies.

Southwest and the Aleutians will see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with temperatures warming from the teens in Bethel to near 40 degrees in Adak.

