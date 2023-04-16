4 dead, multiple others injured in Dadeville, Alabama shooting

Four people are dead and multiple others are injured following a shooting in Alabama.
Four people are dead and multiple others are injured following a shooting in Alabama.(Source: Gray News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:21 AM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Four people are dead and multiple others have been injured in a Saturday night shooting in Dadeville, Alabama, WSFA reports.

Dadeville Council Member Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson told CNN the shooting happened in the downtown area, but the number of injured was not immediately clear.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near the 200 block of Broadnax Street.

“This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement posted on social media.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For a 3rd day in Alaska, lines spiraled around Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport...
Anchorage air travelers burdened by over 80 canceled flights
Many Alaskans witnessed a strange spiral moving through the night sky late Friday night, early...
Spiral in the sky amazes Alaskans
An Anchorage Superior Court Judge has sentenced a serial rapist who admitted to sexually...
Anchorage man sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexual assaults of 10 women
One person was injured in a fire at a homeless camp in South Anchorage.
1 injured in homeless camp fire
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska
Alaska flights canceled due to Russian volcanic activity

Latest News

The IRS says tax returns have decreased from last year.
New push on US-run free electronic tax-filing system for all
Orthodox Christian worshipers and their traditional Easter baskets are blessed during Easter...
Dozens of POWs freed as Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter
FILE - A sign is displayed at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind., on Aug. 28,...
Inmate stuck on US death row despite vacated death sentence
Investigators are still looking into what happened, but officials say initial indications are...
Hundreds on Wash. state ferry stranded for hours as ship runs aground