Spirals in the sky amaze Alaskans

But just what was that strange swirl?
Many Alaskans witnessed a strange sight of spirals moving through the night sky.
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Late Friday night into early Saturday morning, many Alaskans witnessed a strange spiral moving through the sky over the state. Some said it looked like an alien spaceship or a portal to an alternate universe. In reality, it was likely -- as many on Social Media pointed out -- rocket exhaust.

“After doing some online research, this phenomenon appears to be rocket engine exhaust from a SpaceX Transporter-7 mission that launched on the Falcon 9 about three hours earlier in California,” said Space Physicist Don Hampton, a research associate professor at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks Geophysical Institute.

Here’s what Hampton says many Alaskans saw: “Water vapor in the exhaust from the second stage engine freezes and catches high-altitude sunlight, effectively glowing and creating this spiral galaxy of a display. The payload is 51 satellites and it’s on its way to orbit.”

Hampton said the rocket was still gaining altitude when, “it did this pass-by over Alaska, stunning many night-watchers.”

A brilliant aurora added to the eerie, amazing sight.

Thanks to everyone who sent pictures in. Click here to share your best Alaskan photos.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

