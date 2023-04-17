After Monday, a nice stretch of sunshine and warmer temperatures

50s a possibility by the end of the week
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 6:44 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The temperature reached 47 degrees at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on Sunday. With the 46 degree high temperature on Saturday, that makes this weekend the warmest, so far, this year. Southeast was also slightly warmer than normal on Sunday with Skagway and Sitka reaching 52 degrees and Juneau hitting 51 degrees.

Monday will see a sight cool down with northerly winds drawing down colder air from the Interior. Low pressure, which has been persistent over the northern Gulf of Alaska for the better part of the week, will then begin to weaken and move south, finally.

As a result, high pressure in the upper atmosphere, currently over the western Aleutians, will lift northward to the Bering Strait on Tuesday. A second area of high pressure will also be expanding westward from north-central Canada westward toward Alaska. By Wednesday, a large high pressure area will occupy eastern Russia, much of mainland Alaska, and much of northern Canada.

That will bring mostly sunny skies with gradually warming temperatures from the low-to-mid 40s into the upper 40s and, yes, even lower 50s by the end of the week. It’s about time!

