Alaskan baseball player brings the game to underserved communities

Jamar Hill is a former professional baseball player who is bringing his love of the game to underserved kids.
By Joe Kinneen
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Jamar Hill is a former professional baseball player who was raised in Anchorage and is now bringing baseball to underserved children through the non-profit Gamers Nike RBI Alaska, formerly known as Gamers RBI Alaska until an announcement on Jackie Robinson Day which was Saturday.

Gamers Nike RBI Alaska is a program for making baseball accessible to underserved kids and minorities through low-cost and free camps.

“Through that they develop relationships with adults, with peers, they create friendships, they create goals, and that’s ultimately the driver of everything that we do,” Hill said.

Gamers Nike RBI Alaska provides training camps in Anchorage and takes kids to play at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in St. Vero Beach, Florida every year.

“Jackie Robinson is a huge civil rights accomplishment and a lot of times we kind of overlook the history and the hardships that people went through for kids to have the things that they have now,” Hill said.

Hill also said that there are currently plans for a facility to be built for Gamers Nike RBI Alaska in Northeast Anchorage to provide easier access for families in the area.

“People from all different demographics and political views and all those things have jumped on board and really pushed that priority to the top in ways that it’s actually attracted national support,” Hill said.

Gamers Nike RBI Alaska’s next program is a free event sponsored by the Seattle Mariners that takes place in the Anchorage Dome on April 29.

